Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 650 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.63. 95,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

