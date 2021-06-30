Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.97. The company had a trading volume of 44,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

