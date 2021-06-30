Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $56.83 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 893,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,826,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.11% of Twitter at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 282,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,143,822. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

