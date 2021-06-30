Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $17.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,502.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,582. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,383.96 and a 12-month high of $2,555.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,414.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

