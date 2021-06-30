Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.30 EPS.

STZ traded up $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.48.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

