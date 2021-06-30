Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 34,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,695. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

