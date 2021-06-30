Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $91.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.45.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Tencent stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 1,567,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,308. The firm has a market cap of $734.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93. Tencent has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

