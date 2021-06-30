AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,980,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.