Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 91,414 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $552,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 67,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

