Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,577 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $54,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $220.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

