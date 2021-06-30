iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,570 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $49,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 292.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. 87,152 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88.

