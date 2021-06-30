Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,804 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $259.42. 10,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,409. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $175.41 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.58. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

