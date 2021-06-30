Anqa Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Sports Ventures Acquisition makes up about 0.2% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKICU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

OTCMKTS:AKICU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 14,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,825. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

