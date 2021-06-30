Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,485,148 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41. Healthier Choices Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Vapor and Grocery. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States; operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through which it offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; and sells vitamins and supplements on its website thevitaminstore.com and on amazon.com marketplace.

