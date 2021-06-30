Anqa Management LLC Buys New Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,124,783 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,000. ADT accounts for about 12.0% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,233. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

