Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QTMM stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,750. Quantum Materials has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Quantum Materials
