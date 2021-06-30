VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Earnings Results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 30,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,498. The firm has a market cap of $418.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

