Assetmark Inc. Has $165.92 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.76% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $165,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

