Assetmark Inc. Acquires 454,928 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,928 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $120,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 234,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.