Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,387,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,974. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

