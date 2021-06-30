Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,481 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $79,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,142. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $104.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

