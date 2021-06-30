Anqa Management LLC Purchases 16,250 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Anqa Management LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt accounts for 18.3% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Anqa Management LLC owned 1.49% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,896,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 140,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,431 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,975. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

