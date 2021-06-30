Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $65,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

