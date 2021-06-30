Assetmark Inc. Sells 26,055 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $60,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $348.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

