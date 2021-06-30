Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Nonetheless, it displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing in the other. The company continues to expand its operations in new markets and is focusing on acquiring money market assets. Such focus on global expansion strategy is likely to aid its revenues. Moreover, falling debt and improving cash levels make it less likely to default on payment obligations in any economic downturn. Yet, the current strict regulatory environment is likely to continue affecting the firm’s performance. Rising operating expenses due to high compliance-related fees hurt the bottom line. Moreover, high dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenues is concerning.”

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE FHI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after buying an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $17,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.