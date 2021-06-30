AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

AltaGas stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

