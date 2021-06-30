Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock worth $497,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,948. The company has a market capitalization of $879.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. Annexon has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

