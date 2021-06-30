Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $30.32. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.