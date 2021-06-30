Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

