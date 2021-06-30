Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,415 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

