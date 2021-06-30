Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,819. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

