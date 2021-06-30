Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $504.68. 16,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,629. The company has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.59 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

