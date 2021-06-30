iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768,909 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $377,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.63. The company had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

