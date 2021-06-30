Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LAZY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 5,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,749. The company has a market capitalization of $240.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.