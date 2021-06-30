Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.
