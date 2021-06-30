Highlander Capital Management LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

PZD stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

