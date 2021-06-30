Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,732 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $919.57. 6,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,386. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $551.98 and a 12 month high of $926.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.12. The company has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

