Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 626,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $353.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.