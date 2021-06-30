Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.33.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $475.76. 4,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.38. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

