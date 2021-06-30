Morgan Stanley Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $273.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $306.29.

Shares of FDS traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $339.30. 1,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

