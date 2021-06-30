AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Roth Capital

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS POWW traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 5,442,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,359. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that AMMO will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

