Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Up 153.8% in June

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,203. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

