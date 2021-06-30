Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,353. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $717,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

