Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,685. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.