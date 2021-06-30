Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,685. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

