Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $5.67 Million in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Morphic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $663,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Morphic by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 2,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,482 shares of company stock worth $19,197,295. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

