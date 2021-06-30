Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 246,333 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 401.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,333 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,876 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 345,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 8,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,331. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

