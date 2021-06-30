Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 150,326 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,326 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. 2,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

