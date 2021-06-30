Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Allakos worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Shares of ALLK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $228,878.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,711 shares of company stock worth $17,567,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

