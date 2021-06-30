-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 48,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,241. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

