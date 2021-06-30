-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 48,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,241. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.