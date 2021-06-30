Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target at $23.60

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 5,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 235,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.