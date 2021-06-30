Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. 37,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

